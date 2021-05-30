Latest News
We worked in a VR office for a few months and didn’t totally hate it
Thanks to lockdown-related travel restrictions, our deputy tech editor Joseph Volpe never had a chance to meet his East Coast co-workers…so he hatched a plan to do it virtually.
He convinced tech reporters Brenda Stolyar and Alex Perry to don Quest 2 virtual reality headsets and join him in Spatial, an app that lets you collaborate and remotely work within a virtual office. Things didn’t go exactly as planned.
