Wealthy bureaucrats ‘should share in the economic sacrifice’ resulting from COVID-19

Considering giving public servants a wage increase in the current economic climate is “patently absurd,” according to IPA Director of Policy Gideon Rozner.

As the Australian economy starts to move out of lockdown restrictions, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for a wage freeze, which has triggered debate regarding proposed wage increases for highly paid bureaucrats.

Mr Rozner said “there are millions doing it tough financially right now … and who might lose their businesses, their livelihoods and might even lose their homes”.

“We are all being asked to make that sacrifice, or rather forced to make that sacrifice, because the government … shut down the economy to protect everyone from the coronavirus”.

However, “for a privileged public servant on $150,000 or more to accept a pay rise in this economy and in these circumstances, is absolutely revolting”.

“In the interest of fairness we should have shared sacrifice,” he said.