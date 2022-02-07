Wearable Health Sensors Market to Grow by USD 623.12 million | Evolving Opportunities with Intel Corp. and NXP Semiconductors NV | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearable Health Sensors Market by Type (Heart rate sensors, Pedometers, and Pressure and temperature sensors) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The wearable health sensors market is expected to grow by USD 623.12 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%.

The wearable health sensors market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, factors such as data privacy issues may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Wearable Health Sensors Companies:

Apple Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics NV.

TDK Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Heart rate sensors – size and forecast 2021-2026

Pedometers – size and forecast 2021-2026

Pressure and temperature sensors – size and forecast 2021-2026

The heart rate sensors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the introduction of low-cost products with multiple features such as heart rate sensors and pulse readings. Heart rate sensors are among the most common sensors used in wearables. These sensors use a methodology called photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure blood pressure. Wearables with these sensors have small light-emitting diode (LEDs) on the underside of the device. LEDs shine green light into the skin on the user’s wrist.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC – size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 South America – size and forecast 2021-2026

– size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA – size and forecast 2021-2026

North America is expected to account for 44% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for wearable health sensors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. The rapid technological advances and significant change in consumer preferences regarding the use of electronic devices will drive the wearable health sensors market growth in North America during the forecast period. North America is home to early adopters that are willing to adopt new technologies such as wearable health sensors. This factor, along with the high purchasing power, contributes to the increased sales of wearable health sensors in the region.

Wearable Health Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 623.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.07 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV., TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

