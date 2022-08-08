Wearables Market in the US 2021-2026, Growing Preference For Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment to Boost Market Growth – Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Wearables Market in US” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the wearables market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.85 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increased desire for wearable electronic devices for payment is one of the major drivers fueling the wearables industry expansion in the US. To enable contactless payment by a simple tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal, manufacturers of wearable electronic gadgets are implementing Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard in most devices. The growing acceptance of contactless payment in the US is responsible for this method’s rising popularity. Although factors such as increasing concerns over data security and privacy may impede the market growth
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!
The wearables market in the US is segmented by Product (Smartwatches, Wireless headphones, HMDs, Smart bands, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).
The smartwatch sector will significantly increase its wearables market share in the US. The rise in demand for smartwatches in developing nations like China, South Korea, and India is ascribed to a significant improvement in consumer choices and lifestyles, particularly among the middle-class population.
- Product
- Smartwatches
- Wireless Headphones
- HMDs
- Smart Bands
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Fossil Group Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Cloud Managed Services Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cloud-managed services market share is expected to increase to USD 52.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37%.
Crypto Wallet Market by Service and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The crypto wallet market share is expected to increase to USD 686.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.19%.
|
Wearables Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 6.85 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.99
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio “Information Technology” Research Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smartwatches – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wireless headphones – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- HMDs – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart bands – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Offline – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Fossil Group Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearables-market-in-the-us-2021-2026-growing-preference-for-wearables-electronic-devices-for-payment-to-boost-market-growth—technavio-301600706.html
SOURCE Technavio