WeAreNPs social media campaign showcases the value and work of nurse practitioners

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – To increase public knowledge of the vital role nurse practitioners (NP) play in Ontario’s health system, the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) in partnership with its NP Interest Group (NPIG) is launching the #WeAreNPs social media campaign. The goal is to highlight the contributions of NPs to health care and how NPs are eager to do even more to benefit the health outcomes and wellbeing of all Ontarians.

“RNAO is proud to represent thousands of NPs and NP students from across Ontario. Their role is paramount to improve access and deliver quality outcomes, day in and day out,” says RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway. “During National NP Week (Nov. 12 – 18, 2023), we are increasing our focus on the critical impact NPs have on people’s health across the lifespan and health system transformation.” NPs work in all sectors assessing, diagnosing and treating illnesses, as well as delivering health promotion and disease prevention in primary care clinics, hospitals, home care, long-term care, and palliative care.

“It’s important that the public understands the role of NPs as expert and knowledgeable professionals who address all health concerns. NPs have been leading for decades in providing and improving comprehensive access to high-quality health care in all sectors and settings,” adds Holloway.

#WeAreNPs is also the theme of an annual symposium RNAO and NPIG will co-host on Nov. 14. Hundreds of RNAO’s NP members as well as prospective NPs will engage in sessions related to their role in Ontario Health Teams, their impact on social determinants of health, their value as mentors and more. Attendees will also hear from the Honourable Sylvia Jones, minister of health and deputy premier; the Honourable Stan Cho, minister of long-term care; and Dr. Karima Velji, Ontario’s chief of nursing and professional practice. Media are welcome to attend this portion of the day. The full program is available online.

“Our 10th annual NP Knowledge Exchange Symposium shines the light on how dynamic and integral the NP role is to health care in Ontario,” says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. “The program is stellar and I know participants will build their knowledge and networks, and feel inspired and energized to advocate for the NP role in ways that resonate most with them. We at RNAO will continue to support them in their efforts,” citing the association’s Vision for Tomorrow report, released in 2021 which makes eight recommendations to enhance and expand the role of NPs.

During the symposium, NPs will have the opportunity to reflect on how their role has evolved and look ahead to what more is needed to support them in their practice. “Nurses continue to urge the government to move ahead with funding additional NP-led clinics (NPLC) in communities across Ontario that need it most, including Orillia, Peterborough and Ottawa,” says Grinspun. “It is unacceptable that thousands of Ontarians do not have a primary health-care provider and yet proposals submitted months, even years ago haven’t been acted on. There are NPs ready to open their doors to those who have been waiting for primary care. Having more NPLCs is one huge step that would help to improve health equity and access to health care in our province.”

Join RNAO in celebrating National NP Week. Browse, view and share posts related to the NP role by using #WeAreNPs on social media.

“Increased public awareness of the NP role will help to advance full utilization of NPs across all sectors and settings, leading to a transformed health system and improved health outcomes, especially among vulnerable populations,” says RNAO President-Elect and NP Lhamo Dolkar.

Members of the media who would like to attend the symposium can reach out to one of the contacts below for registration. To learn more about RNAO’s work related to NPs, explore the NPs and RNAO In Focus webpage.

The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses’ contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

