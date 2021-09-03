Weather reporter’s dog Storm enjoys treats while walking all over the broadcast

It’s a well-known fact weather forecasts are much better delivered with very good doggos rampaging all over them.

It’s something Canada’s Global News has embraced over the last few years, with Global Toronto weather reporter Anthony Farnell’s loveable pup Storm (yes, Storm) making cameos here and there. He even has a decent online following.

On Friday, Storm wandered into a weather report for the weekend’s forecast, and in characteristically polite form, he doesn’t make a scene but simply enjoys the space.

“Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” said Farnell.