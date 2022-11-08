 Posted in Latest News

Weather sensors could float forever in the stratosphere using sunlight

A device that uses differences in temperature to levitate could keep small sensors floating indefinitely in the stratosphere, such as for monitoring the weather

20 October 2022

By Karmela Padavic-Callaghan

Sunlight could keep sensors floating in the sky

NASA Photo/Alamy

Small sensors powered only by sunlight could float in the stratosphere indefinitely and make weather-related measurements.

There is a known effect for levitating flat objects with two sides called photophoresis. This occurs when one of the sides absorbs lots of light and the other very little, creating a difference in temperature. Just like how temperature differences in the atmosphere cause winds, this temperature gradient makes molecules move in such a way as to create a lifting force on the object.

