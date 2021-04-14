Weatherproof and wireless — these are the best outdoor speakers

When the weather is nice and the sun is shining, it can feel like the only thing you want to do is spend your whole day outside. Whether that means lounging by the pool, reading on your porch, working from your patio, or picnicking at the park, it doesn’t get much better than enjoying the fresh air as you go about your daily activities.

But actually, there is one thing that could make all of those scenarios even more perfect, and that would be having the right outdoor speaker to make your favorite playlist the soundtrack to all your al fresco days and nights.

Choosing the perfect outdoor speaker isn’t as simple as picking the one that looks the best or seems like it has the coolest features, however. When you’re choosing a speaker for listening outside, there are a few features you’re going to want to prioritize, so let’s consider the options before we jump into our recommendations below.

Why should I choose a wireless outdoor speaker?

First and foremost, you want your outdoor speakers to be as wireless as they possibly can be. With today’s WiFi capabilities and Bluetooth technology, there’s no reason you should have to fumble with complicated installations and worry about safely burying wires outside in all the wet and windy elements. (Not to mention all the wild animals that could go and undo your handiwork.) That’s why you’re better off with a Bluetooth speaker that can connect easily to your devices — smartphone, tablet, laptop, whatever — and seamlessly stream your favorite tunes to liven up all of your outdoor spaces.

Another benefit of wireless outdoor speakers is that you can often link several of them together via Bluetooth to provide complete audio coverage across your outdoor space. You can also use that tech to sync the audio playing indoors and outdoors to keep your party’s vibe consistent.

The only downside, of course, of wireless speakers is that they will need to be charged periodically. So you also want to make sure that the outdoor speaker you choose has a decent battery life if you plan to use it often and don’t want to think about recharging too much.

Do wireless outdoor speakers work with voice assistants?

An even better reason to go for a wireless outdoor speaker is that some are compatible with the voice assistants you already own, like Google Home or Amazon’s line of Alexa-enabled Echo devices. Imagine just commanding your speakers to play your favorite song with the sound of your voice! That’s not just wireless, but touchless too, so you can man the grill at the family barbecue, splash around during your pool party, or simply keep lounging in the sun without lifting a finger or getting your phone all messy.

Do my outdoor speakers need to be waterproof?

When it comes to outdoor speakers, you undoubtedly want something that’s durable because the chances are super high that it’s going to encounter some bumps and tumbles in its lifetime. It might even take an unexpected dip in a pool or natural body of water, so if that sounds like a strong possibility for your lifestyle, you’ll definitely want a fully waterproof speaker. (Trust us. Accidents happen.) Specifically, an IPX7 waterproof rating means that the device can survive being submerged for some time, while something like an IPX5 would be good to withstand steady rain. Sometimes you’ll see the term “weatherproof speaker” thrown around, but that’s often just synonymous with water- or weather-resistance, so look closely for an actual waterproof rating.

If your outdoor spaces are relatively hydrophobic, however, you can get away with an outdoor speaker that’s just weather- or water-resistant. Of course, nothing is indestructible in the elements, but your choice of speaker should at least hold up against whatever weather conditions are common near you, like rain, snow, heat, or simply an abundance of spilled or splashed drinks from clumsy partygoers.

Consider your speaker in time and space

When choosing the perfect outdoor speaker, you’ll also want to consider how large your space is, and where you might like to place your speaker (or multiple speakers, if needed). Some outdoor speakers offer 360-degree audio that make them perfect for delivering consistent sound to all listeners when placed in the center of your space. But if you’d like your speakers to be a little less visible, you might want to go for a mountable option, or the more discreet rock style that can easily be hidden amongst your landscaping. In both of those cases, you may need to hook up multiple wireless speakers to obtain even sound across your outdoor space.

In the case of both mountable or garden rock speakers, you’ll also want to keep in mind that you’ll be sacrificing portability. So if you plan to move your tunes from the backyard to the beach (and beyond) on a regular basis, you’ll definitely want to look for something compact, lightweight, or maybe even with a built-in handle.

But what about audio quality?

It’s kind of a no-brainer, but the best wireless outdoor speakers on the market should absolutely provide great audio. That’s the main reason why you’re buying it, right? So don’t get so caught up in the special features that you completely disregard the speaker’s actual ability to make your favorite songs sound as awesome as possible. Otherwise, you might as well just blast the volume on your phone and use that as a speaker instead.

That said, in order to prioritize sound quality, you’ll want to make sure you pick something with rich bass, clear audio, and good volume. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done since finding a speaker that has all of these elements can sometimes drive the price up sky-high. But if you think you’re going to use the speaker often, it’s definitely worth the investment.

So, after doing the research with all of the above in careful consideration, we now present to you our picks for the best wireless outdoor speakers for 2021.



Long battery life • Waterproof and weather-resistant • Portable Loud for small spaces • A bit heavy and bulky This waterproof, wireless speaker has everything you want: long battery-life, durability, and amazing sound. Battery:

24 hours

24 hours Drivers:

Two woofers, two tweeters

Two woofers, two tweeters Waterproof?:

Yes, IPX7

Yes, IPX7 Portable?:

Yes JBL Boombox 2 This wireless portable speaker has amazing sound, can withstand any weather, and plays music for 24 hours on one charge. This powerful party machine has everything you could want in an outdoor wireless speaker: amazing sound quality with powerful bass, a large volume range, impressive durability, and easy portability thanks to its built-in handle. Best of all, it’s waterproof and weather-resistant so you can enjoy four full seasons of easy outdoor listening, regardless of snow, sand, cold, or heat. You can also pair two phones with the speaker at the same time for uninterrupted DJ battles, and its built-in powerbank can even keep your other devices charged while you’re on the go.



Rugged and weather-resistant • Blends into surroundings • Fully wireless Short battery life • Takes a long time to charge If you’re looking for a pair of wireless rock speakers that don’t stick out like a sore thumb, these are a great pick. Completely wire-free, this pair of disguised speakers easily pairs to your device via Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite tunes. Best of all, their discreet, natural style will blend right into your landscaping so no one will even notice they’re there (but they’ll definitely enjoy their impressive audio output). And, unlike many rock-style outdoor speakers, these aren’t wired, so you don’t have to worry about protecting them, hiding them, or tripping over them. You can even link up to 100 of these bad boys together to make sure every corner of even the largest spaces is drenched in awesome audio.



Waterproof and floats • Loud and clear sound quality • Good battery life Charging dock not included • Bass not great at high volumes This impressive portable speaker provides the clarity, volume, and waterproof durability necessary to fuel a great pool party. Battery:

15 hours

15 hours Drivers:

Two 4 ohm full range, two passive radiators

Two 4 ohm full range, two passive radiators Waterproof?:

Yes, IPX7

Yes, IPX7 Portable?:

Yes UE Megaboom 3 If you’re looking for a wireless speaker that you won’t have to worry about near the pool, this waterproof, floatable option is your best bet. Available in multiple fun colors, this Bluetooth-compatible speaker features 360-degree sound with deep bass and the ability to reach high volumes, making it ideal for playing outside in large backyards. It takes nearly three hours to reach a full charge, but you’ll be treated to a relatively impressive 15 hours of battery life. That alone makes it perfect for a long day outside, but its waterproof design makes it even better. It’s so waterproof, in fact, that it can survive not only being dropped in a pool, but it can withstand the soaking for up to 30 minutes. Best of all, it floats so it’s easy to retrieve if it does take that swim.



360-degree sound • Voice control compatible • Durable Charging dock not included • Not fully waterproof or dust proof A great choice if you’re looking for a speaker that provides a 360-degree listening experience. Battery:

Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours Drivers:

down-firing, full-range driver with dual-passive radiators

down-firing, full-range driver with dual-passive radiators Waterproof?:

No, just water-resistant

No, just water-resistant Portable?:

Yes Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) If you’re looking for a powerful 360-degree outdoor speaker to deliver impressive sound quality wherever it’s placed, then look no further. With its tapered cylindrical design, this sleek speaker is easy to grab-and-go so you can enjoy true 360-degree surround sound in any setting. It’s also durable and dust- and water-resistant to withstand drops, dirt, and splashes whether at the pool or the campsite. The speaker is easy to use and features a built-in mic for taking phone calls or engaging your phone’s voice-enabled smart assistant. It can also be paired with a second speaker for stereo sound, or integrated into a Bose audio system for an even more impressive listening experience at home. However, though it boasts a good battery life via the included USB charging cable, the more convenient charging dock must be purchased separately.



Easy to mount and set up • No charging needed • Affordable Not the most powerful • Not weatherproof While not the most powerful, these Bluetooth speakers can be wall-mounted and they’re wallet-friendly. Battery:

N/A

N/A Drivers:

Low-frequency driver with tweeter and long-throw woofer

Low-frequency driver with tweeter and long-throw woofer Waterproof?:

No, just water-resistant

No, just water-resistant Portable?:

No Pyle Home Indoor/Outdoor Wall-Mount Bluetooth Speaker System Whether you mount them on your patio or by the pool, these weather-resistant speakers will allow you to stream your music outside without taking up a lot of space. If you’re looking for relatively wallet-friendly, wall-mountable speakers that will allow you to wirelessly stream music in your outdoor space, these Bluetooth speakers will deliver. They may not be the most powerful outdoor speakers, but they do produce a good amount of surround sound to fill your patio. They do need to be wired in order to work, so there is no battery that needs to be charged. However, you don’t need to plug in any wires when you want to stream music from your smartphone or similar device. And, though they are weather-resistant, they’re not completely weatherproof speakers, so you’ll want to place them under some sort of coverage when you mount them to prevent direct exposure to the elements.



Waterproof build • Strong sound for size • Features LED lights On the heavier side • Expensive Light up the night with this portable Bluetooth speaker that features LED lights. Battery:

12 hours

12 hours Drivers:

20-watt driver and passive radiator

20-watt driver and passive radiator Waterproof?:

Yes, IPX7

Yes, IPX7 Portable?:

Yes JBL Pulse 4 Combine outdoor music with an impressive LED light show, and you’ve got yourself the perfect speaker for your next yard party. This is more than just an outdoor Bluetooth speaker; it’s also a light show. When you play music, the speaker’s vibrant, colorful (and customizable!) LEDs pulse and dance to put on a 360-degree show via its wrap-around panel. And not only do the lights go all around, but the sound does too, so everyone can enjoy the same listening experience regardless of where they’re sitting, standing, or dancing. Though the speaker is portable, it is a little heavier than one might want if you plan to travel with it a lot. However, it is super easy to connect to your phone, and it has a pretty nice battery life of 12 hours. Plus it’s a totally waterproof speaker, so it’s worth the extra weight to bring the party with you wherever you go.



Bluetooth connectivity up to 100 feet • Waterproof • Portable Takes a long time to charge Waterproof and portable, this speaker delivers quality sound and impressive battery life without the expensive bells and whistles. Battery:

20 hours

20 hours Drivers:

Two front-firing 12W drivers

Two front-firing 12W drivers Waterproof?:

Yes, IPX7

Yes, IPX7 Portable?:

Yes Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Speaker For high-quality features at a more affordable price, this wireless speaker is a great choice. For its size — and its price — this portable wireless speaker does not disappoint. Its sleek, pill-like design is easy to transport, and its small-but-mighty frame packs a one-two punch of both multi-directional sound and enhanced bass. Plus, not only is it waterproof in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes, but it’s also shockproof, dustproof, and virtually wearproof so you can feel comfortable bringing it pretty much anywhere. It also has one of the longest-lasting rechargeable batteries in its class, and will easily connect to your devices via Bluetooth for seamless streaming.