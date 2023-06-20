Web3 social media ZIKTALK supports Polygon and upgrades newly

Will become a ‘Web3.0 social media’ that grows with users

Supports for MetaMask, Coinbase, Trust Wallet, etc.

Supports Polygon Network… Expect low transaction fees to activate users

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZIKTALK, the Web3 social media platform, announced today that it supports for Polygon Network and upgrades newly this month.

ZIKTALK is a Web3 social media that grows with its users through a social mining approach that rewards users with ZIK tokens for posting or watching video content.

ZIKTALK will support for Polygon Network, allowing users to make withdrawals and other transactions with lower gas fees, as well as support for MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet, and support for Uniswap (UNI), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Polygon is an Ethereum-based layer 2 blockchain that has been chosen as the Mainnet for various blockchain projects in the Web3 space due to its high scalability, low gas cost, and reliability.

With this upgrade, ZIKTALK users will be able to withdraw points earned through social mining with polygon-based ZIK tokens at a much lower transaction fee than the existing ERC-20-based ZIK tokens.

In addition, withdrawing ZIK tokens used to take about 24 hours, but with this upgrade, users can now experience faster withdrawals in about 5 to 10 seconds. The withdrawal fee has also been reduced to 2 ZIK, which is 1,500th of the previous 3,000 ZIK, increasing user convenience.

“With the support of Polygon, we expect more efficient user rewards and higher business scalability,” said Abraham Shim, CEO of ZIKTALK. “We will continue to position ourselves as a leading global web3 social media based on our unique competitiveness and ecosystem, which is differentiated from existing short-form video platforms.”

Meanwhile, ZIKTALK currently has more than 1.2 million users, mainly in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.

