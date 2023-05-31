Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2023 Investor Day

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following webcast:

What:               

BorgWarner Investor Day

When:             

June 6, 2023 @ 9:00-12:15pm Eastern Time

Where:           

https://www.borgwarner.com/investors

How:               

Live over the Internet — Simply log on to the web at the address above.


If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at

(https://www.borgwarner.com/investors)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

WEB SITE:     

http://www.borgwarner.com 

