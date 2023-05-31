AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following webcast:

What: BorgWarner Investor Day When: June 6, 2023 @ 9:00-12:15pm Eastern Time Where: https://www.borgwarner.com/investors How: Live over the Internet — Simply log on to the web at the address above. Contact: Patrick Nolan 248-754-0884 pnolan@borgwarner.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at

( https://www.borgwarner.com/investors )

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we’re accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

CONTACT: Patrick Nolan of BorgWarner Inc., +1-248-754-0884, pnolan@borgwarner.com WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2023-investor-day-301838832.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

