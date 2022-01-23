WebCitz.com accepted into Forbes Agency Council

MENASHA, Wis., Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — David Wurst of WebCitz.com, a web design and digital marketing agency founded in 2004, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

David Wurst was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome David Wurst into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, David Wurst has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, David Wurst will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m excited to be part of this exclusive community of like-minded professionals and look forward to participating in the community,” said David Wurst, founder of WebCitz.com

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

WebCitz, founded in 2004, is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency located in Menasha, WI. The company is comprised of more than 18 team members, each passionate about their specific field of expertise. A point of pride for the company is its commitment to the environment. WebCitz purchases carbon offsets to reduce 96 tons of CO2 emissions each year. In addition to that, WebCitz provides funding for the planting of more than 8,000 trees each year to various non-profit organizations.

David Wurst, WebCitz, LLC, +1 800-796-8263 Ext: 1, info@webcitz.com

