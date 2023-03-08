WEBINAR – IMPROVE INDOOR AIR QUALITY: WITH INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND LOW-EMISSION BUILDING MATERIALS

MONTREAL, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ – The Environmental Health Association of Québec (ASEQ-EHAQ), in collaboration with the Société d’habitation du Québec and Québec BVI (Bâtiment vert et intelligent), is organizing a webinar entitled “IMPROVING INDOOR AIR QUALITY: WITH INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND LOW EMISSION CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS. This event will educate industries, policymakers, and the building community on the importance of developing and marketing low-emitting building materials and products with transparent and clear labeling, and to research innovative solutions for good indoor air quality. The webinar will be held on March 23, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and will feature leaders in the field:

André Bourassa, retired architect and former president of the Ordre des architectes, will begin by explaining the scope of the new national architecture policy;

Dr. John Molot , a physician whose practice is focused on environmental medicine, will review the diseases associated with poor air quality;

, a physician whose practice is focused on environmental medicine, will review the diseases associated with poor air quality; Raefer Wallis, architect and founder of GIGA, will present case studies of chemical use and alternatives in construction projects;

Michel Gaudet , Vice-President and Executive Director of ASEQ-EHAQ, will present the ECOASIS project, which aims to create healthy and affordable housing;

, Vice-President and Executive Director of ASEQ-EHAQ, will present the ECOASIS project, which aims to create healthy and affordable housing; Owen Rose , architect and founder of Rose Architecture, will present the elements of the “ecosensual” concept;

, architect and founder of Rose Architecture, will present the elements of the “ecosensual” concept; Marc Lapointe , Director of Business Development at Québec BVI, will focus his presentation on the high environmental performance construction and building sector by opening a dialogue to work towards the well-being and progress of our communities.

This webinar aims to demonstrate that the lack of information and access to low-emitting materials is a major problem for the general population, and in particular for people experiencing multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS) who want to build or renovate their homes. Because of their condition, they react to chemicals or volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in these products, causing symptoms such as headaches, memory loss, brain fog, coughing and congestion, joint pain, and skin problems. This condition is still largely unknown to the majority of the population. It is a recognized disability (CHRC, 2007) that must be considered while selecting materials for residential construction projects.

Finally, this webinar will be an opportunity to propose various solutions to support the shift to low-emission products, both from decision-makers, industry, and the public.

For more information or to register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-ameliorer-la-qualite-de-lair-interieur-improving-indoor-air-quality-531054868407

SOURCE Association pour la santé environnementale du Québec – Environmental Health Association of Québec (ASEQ-EHAQ)