weBoost Connect 4G (470103) Indoor Cell Phone Signal Booster for Home and Office – Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint – Supports 5,000 Square Foot Area

Boost your cell coverage and get superior connectivity at your home or office with the Connect 4G Cellular Signal Booster from weBoost! Bid farewell to dropped calls and lay the foundations for a more productive workspace or a happier home with the weBoost Connect 4G, created especially for home and indoor coverage. Connectors F-Female Designed to improve communication lines, this premier device enhances 4G/LTE and 3G signals in buildings of up to 5,000 square feet, ensuring better voice and data with fewer dropped calls, higher voice quality, and faster uploads and downloads. The Connect 4G uses a smart technology to sense signal conditions in and around a building and automatically adjust the gain level on each frequency band. This booster provides a maximum signal gain of 65 decibels. The Connect 4G works with all carriers in the United States: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Straight Talk, and U.S. Cellular. No matter what carrier you use, it is guaranteed to increase the signal strength of any cellular device, giving you crystal clear calls and uninterrupted data. This package includes the Connect 4G, an indoor antenna, an outdoor antenna, a power supply, and a 30-foot coaxial cable. Experience hassle-free installation of your booster with this complete pack! Our products come with 6-day support and a 2-year warranty. Our highly trained technical staff will provide you with the assistance you need to get familiar with the device. This booster will give you unmatched network reach so that you are always accessible, especially when it matters most. However, if you are not satisfied with it, we will be happy to give you a full refund within 30 days. Invest in the weBoost Connect 4G Cell Phone Signal Booster, and make crystal clear calls and uninterrupted data your new normal.

SIGNAL BOOSTER: The weBoost Connect 4G Indoor Cell Phone Booster for Home and Office boosts your 4G LTE and 3G signal up to 32X for fewer dropped calls, higher audio quality, and faster uploads and downloads.

COVER YOUR ENTIRE HOME: The weBoost Connect 4G Cell Phone Booster for Home and Office has a range of up to 5,000 square feet. Providing increased signal strength throughout your entire home.

FRUSTRATION FREE SETUP: weBoost cell phone signal boosters feature quick and easy, do it yourself installation. All components needed for installation are included, making for a seamless set up of your signal booster. Power Requirements : 110-240 V AC, 50-60 Hz, 8W

AUTOMATIC GAIN SETTINGS: The Connect 4G signal booster uses patented smart technology to sense nearby signal conditions and electronically optimize the cell phone booster’s performance.Impedance:75 Ohm

BATTERY LIFE: Enjoy up to 2 hours of additional talk time with the weBoost Connect 4G Cell Phone Signal Booster. This cell phone signal booster consumes only a small percentage of your device’s battery, prolonging battery life.







