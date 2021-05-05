Webroot Internet Security Complete 2021 | Antivirus Software for 5 Device | 1 Year | PC/Mac CD with Keycard | Includes Android, IOS, Password Manager, System Optimizer and Cloud Backup



There’s Always a New Cybersecurity Threat – Let Webroot Help. Nearly half of all consumers worldwide have been victims of cybercrime. Every link clicked, email opened, app downloaded, and network joined is an opportunity for hackers to compromise your personal data. Webroot offers complete protection from viruses and identity theft for all your devices – without slowing you down. Powerful, lightweight, and integrated protection for PC, Mac, and Android, Webroot Internet Security Complete with antivirus protects personal information by blocking the latest malware, phishing, and cyber-attacks. Fully cloud-based and faster than our competitors, we scan billions of apps, files, and websites continuously to determine where and what is safe online. This enables us to store malware definitions in the cloud and identify them in real-time, and provide an effective shield while maintaining a small footprint on your device. With more than 250,000 new malicious programs appearing each day, it is important to protect yourself along every step of your online routines, from shopping and banking to personal administration and social networking.

KEEP YOUR COMPUTER RUNNING FAST with our system optimizer. By removing unnecessary files, it works like a PC tune-up, so you can keep working smoothly.

Our PASSWORD MANAGER by Last Pass creates, encrypts, and saves all your passwords, so you only have to remember one.

As the #1 TRUSTED PROVIDER OF THREAT INTELLIGENCE, Webroot protection is quick and easy to download, install, and run, so you don’t have to wait around to be fully protected.

STAY PROTECTED EVERYWHERE you go, at home, in a café, at the airport—everywhere—on ALL YOUR DEVICES with cloud-based protection against viruses and other online threats.





