Website that claimed it had lined up celebs to discuss philanthropy is revealed to be a fake

A ‘virtual summit’ that was supposed to be centered around the topic of philanthropy and claimed to have secured some some big star power to participate, has been revealed to be a fake.

Thrive Philanthropy, a small consulting firm based in Utah, had been advertising a star-studded event that would feature celebs including George and Amal Clooney as ‘keynote speakers’.

Other A-listers said to be involved included Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and Golden Gate Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

However, stars including Clooney have now revealed they knew nothing about the event – despite tickets being being sold for up to $1,799.

And the PR firm that was to promote the event has also said that no such event is happening.

The apparent scam has echoes of 2017’s Fyre Festival that saw thousands of music fans travel to a non-existent event in the Bahamas after spending up to $12,000 on tickets.

A website had been set up inviting journalists to attend the ‘two day virtual Connect Summit’, promising to ‘educate, enlighten and engage on the most crucial and urgent global issues.’

‘The event will feature the who’s who in the non-profit and philanthropy circuit, including keynote speakers who include Matthew McConaughey, Stephen, and Ayesha Curry, George and Amal Clooney, Ashton Kutcher, Charlize Theron, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Camilla Alves, and Julie Cordua,’ a press release promoting the summit read.

Tickets were being sold for $399 each with some as high as $1,799 according to Deadline.

However, after the story was published, the website was stripped of information and the facility to purchase tickets was removed.

PR firm Wunderlich Kaplan, who had been hired to plug the flashy conference, has since learned that no celebrities appear to have been booked and that all information related to the event appears to be ‘fraudulent’.

‘While something like this has never happened at our agency of over 20 years, it seems that we were hired to launch a conference that was built on lies,’ Kaplan wrote in a statement.

‘Regrettably, due to fraudulent information provided to us by our client Stephanie Lapensee the founder of Thrive Philanthropy, the creator of the Connect Summit, our agency, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications no longer represents this project.’

‘We are horrified about the situation and will be working diligently to make sure that all information put out there is corrected. Thank you for your understanding. It’s all pretty unbelievable as we still have not heard back from Ms. Lapensee.’

Some of the celebrities that had been billed as being involved in the event have since released statements in relation to the total non-event.

‘There are ads running claiming that Amal and I will be participating in the Thrive Philanthropy’s Connect Summit. We Have never heard of this summit and have never been approached to be part of a charity that is charging $399.00 for people to participate. When we contacted the company in charge they said it was a mistake and would take our names off,’ George Clooney wrote in a statement.

‘We don’t know whether this charity is what it says it is and was just duped by a booking agency or whether there is something more nefarious involved. The best antiseptic is sunlight, and in the interest of protecting the public and the many important charitable organizations we hope that this situation will be rigorously investigated,’ Clooney continued.

Other celebs given a billing included Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. The couple have said they ‘were not aware of this event or confirmed to participate.’

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have also stated that they ‘were never a part of this event.’

The summit also claimed to have David Simas, the CEO of the Obama Foundation, speaking and Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, hosting a panel.

Both have confirmed that neither are taking part in such an event.

Others speakers that had been billed as being involved, according to the website, were Peter Buffett, the son of billionaire Warren Buffett and his wife Jennifer.

At one stage, the summit was offering ‘a gift bag, exclusive access to sessions, morning yoga sessions and lunch/dinner with celebrity chef Curtis Stone’, Deadline reveals.

The premise has echoes of the infamous Fyre Festival of 2017 which was a fraudulent luxury music festival founded by Billy McFarland, of Fyre Media and rapper Ja Rule.

It was created with the intent of promoting the company’s Fyre app for booking music talent.

The festival was scheduled to take place in the Bahamas and was promoted on Instagram by social media influencers who later revealed they had been paid to do so.

Instead of the luxury villas and gourmet meals for which festival attendees paid thousands of dollars, they received prepackaged sandwiches and FEMA tents as their accommodation.

McFarland was blamed for the failure of the highly-anticipated music festival which was set to take place in the Bahamian island of Exuma over the course of two weekends in 2017