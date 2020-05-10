Wedding businesses saving the reopening date

news, local-news,

With restrictions limiting weddings to no more than five people for the past two months, fewer people have chosen to tie the knot – and that’s had flow-on effects to the industry. This includes Launceston formal wear supplier Timeless Elegance Bridal, with owner Louise Scott saying she closed the business at the end of March by choice. Ms Scott said the 1.5-metre mandatory social distance made it almost impossible to tailor dresses for brides-to-be. “We’re not a store that can go online, we work one-on-one with our customers and you can’t do that online,” she said. “At the end of the day, I made the decision that when I open the doors, I’ll do so with no less customers than I did 17 years ago when I first opened my doors.” The state government has revealed it plans to allow weddings of up to 10 people to occur from May 18. From June 15, weddings of up to 20 people will be permitted. According to Ms Scott, wedding season in Tasmania is typically between September and March. She said finding the right dress usually starts six months before the date, with brides coming in one month before the big day for a gown fit check. “We still have girls that are getting married in six months’ time that are still working towards their weddings, but they can’t come in for fittings,” Ms Scott said. “Girls that are getting married this side of Christmas need to get their gowns ordered and organised around now.” While the last two months had been challenging for wedding planners, Ms Scott said a 20 person limit will be easier to work with than 5. “When it starts to open up to 20, I think we’ll see more intimate weddings starting to creep up,” she said. “For us with wedding dress sales, I’m imagining that probably in six weeks we’ll get hit with everybody that wants to get everything done and finalised.” Ms Scott said she plans to slowly reopen her business again for one-on-one appointments. She said this has largely been filled with girls looking for leaver’s dinners dresses. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania While it is not known at this time whether leaver’s dinners will be possible at the end of this year, this hasn’t stopped bookings from piling up for dress-fittings for the annual evenings. “It’s something all the girls look forward to: year 10 formal,” Ms Scott said. “Normally when we slow down for winter with weddings, we pick up with leaver’s dinners. “We’re sort of hoping once things open up interstate we can do a ‘designer trunk show’ where designers bring down stock and have some sort of special event.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/e7e09428-9847-4da8-96fa-28998bc27e27.jpg/r0_184_5421_3247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg