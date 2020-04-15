Wednesday’s Workwear Report: Marlow Maxi Dress – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

How pretty is this teal color? We’re getting into maxi dress season, and this one has a lot to recommend it. It has wide straps to allow for a normal bra, wrinkle-resistant fabric, and pockets! This looks great for running errands on the weekends, and a lovely work-from-home outfit that doesn’t require much thought.

The dress is $108 at Athleta and available in regular sizes XXS–XL, tall sizes S–XL, and petite sizes XS–L. Marlow Maxi Dress

