Wednesday’s Workwear Report: Patch-Pocket Sweater Blazer – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

This sweater blazer from Talbots looks like an elevated version of my typical “back of the chair” office cardigan. Lately, I’ve been pairing longer sweaters with leggings and a tank top so I can take a break for a midday (non-sweaty) workout without missing a beat. When I’m back in the office, I would wear this with my beloved Eileen Fisher pants and a patterned blouse.

The blazer is $99 (marked down from $159) and available in plus sizes 0X–3X, plus petite sizes 1X–3X, misses sizes XS–XL, and petite sizes P–XL. It also comes in black, navy, gray, pink, and blue heather. Patch-Pocket Sweater Blazer

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

Seen a great piece you’d like to recommend? Please e-mail [email protected]