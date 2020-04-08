Wednesday’s Workwear Report: Pleated Sweater Skirt – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

This sweater skirt is a great choice for early spring and will transition nicely to warmer weather. While it’s still a little chilly, I would wear this with a black turtleneck. Once it warms up a bit, I would wear it with a bright, short-sleeved sweater, like this green one, also from Banana Republic.

The skirt is $119 full price, but Banana Republic is currently offering 50% off everything (a rare sale for them!), which brings it down to $59.50. It’s available in sizes XXS–XXL and also comes in blue. Pleated Sweater Skirt

