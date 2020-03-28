Week that was south: Motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR released, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed | Bollywood Life

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we saw the south film industry give us some breaking news with their films and upcoming projects. While the motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated RRR got released on social media, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s biggie Master, which was scheduled to hit screens on April 9, has been pushed indefinitely due to the deadly outbreak. So, let’s check all that went down this past week in detail… Also Read – #HappyBirthdayRamCharan: Ajay Devgn introduces the actor as the feisty and brave warrior Ramaraju from RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s motion poster gets released Also Read – Filmy Friday: 5 films that prove birthday boy Ram Charan is a ‘massy superstar’



The makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR released the motion poster of the period action drama, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, and it received a phenomenal response from the audience. Made on a budget of Rs. 300 crore, the film is set to hit screens on January 8, 2021. Also Read – #HBDRoyalRamCharan : Chiranjeevi posts a wonderful throwback picture with his son ahead of the latter’s special day

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master gets postponed

Like several Bollywood biggies, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the release of south movies as well. Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, which was scheduled to release on April 9, has been pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev and Srinath. It is directed by Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Sethuraman dies of cardiac arrest at age 36

Tamil actor and director, Sethuraman, recently passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Chennai. The actor’s demise came as a shock to his friends, family and colleagues in the film industry.

Rajinikanth’s tweets on ‘janata curfew’ pulled down due to ‘misinformation’

Recently, when PM Modi announced the janta curfew, Rajinikanth praised the initiative and informed his fans about it through a series of tweets. But social-media users found out that superstar’s tweet contained misinformations and after pointing it out, Twitter even pulled it down. Later, Rajinikanth himself issued a clarification on Twitter, where he wrote: “I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering Stage 3 (of this pandemic). It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home for 14 hours on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason.”

Also, vote for the BL Social Meda King here:



Megastar Chiranjeevi makes a grand entry on Twitter and Instagram

Tollywood megastar, Chiranjeevi, recently debuted on Twitter and Instagram, and in no time, the actor broke the internet with his superstardom. He has amassed over 5 lakh followers on Instagram while on Twitter, he has accumulated over 2.5 lakh followers, including Keerthy Suresh, Rana Daggubati and Akhil Akkineni.