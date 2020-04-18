Week that was south: Prabhas BEATS the whole of Tollywood, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master release date, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa replaces SS Rajamouli’s RRR | Bollywood Life

In the last seven days, we received a good amount of interesting news from the south film industry. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to grab headlines because of its star cast, plot and buzz, Rashmika Mandanna’s Kannada film Pogaru landed in trouble due to its song, Karabbu. Rebel star Prabhas achieved a unique milestone on social media while on the other hand, the speculations of Master’s new release got Thalapathy fans really excited. So, let’s check out the best of what went down in the last week in the south film industry… Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Alia Bhatt offers condolences as Taj Hotel’s Ronald D’Mello passes away from COVID-19

Prabhas BEATS Allu Arjun, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda on social media

Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Ram Charan dons chef’s hat for wife Upasana; cooks her a scrumptious dinner – view pic

Darling Prabhas has achieved a new milestone on social media as he accumulated 1 million mentions on Instagram, which is the most by any Tollywood star. He surpassed Vijay Deverakonda (927K), Nani (825K), Allu Arjun (824K), and Mahesh Babu (684K) to grab the top spot in the record list. Also Read – Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to REPLACE Jr. NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR on January 8, 2021?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Karabuu song from Pogaru lands in controversy

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Kannada film, Pogaru, has landed in trouble because of its song, Karabuu. The hero pulls the heroine’s hair, threatens to cut her throat and romances her without consent in the song while the passive reaction of Rashmika to his downright offensive actions has disappointed social-media users, leading to a world of backlash.

Master to release on THIS date?

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master was supposed to release on April 9, but got pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Apparently, the makers are planning to release the movie on June 22, which also happens to be Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. So, if this news becomes official, we will see a double treat for all Thalapathy fans.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to release instead of RRR on January 8, 2021?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, featuring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, but later got pushed to January 8, 2021. And now, it seems that the film will not be able to complete its post-production work in time due to a month-long delay, stemming from the nationwide lockdown. So, another Tollywood biggie, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, has a huge chance of grabbing the release date, which was meant for SS Rajamouli’s period drama.

Thalapathy Vijay is worried about son Jason Sanjay

As the world is locked in a battle with coronavirus, Thalapathy Vijay is worried for son Jason Sanjay, who is undergoing film studies in Canada and is presently stranded there. Though the good news is that there are very few cases of coronavirus in Canada and the government is doing well to keep it under control.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.