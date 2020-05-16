Week That Was South: Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj, Thala Ajith’s Valimai pushed to 2021 | Bollywood Life

While we saw many big announcements from South film industry, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati stole the limelight as he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. Post his announcement, we saw many celebs from the entertainment industry congratulating the beautiful couple. Apart from this, Thala Ajith‘s Valimai and Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Master continued to grab the headlines due to the latest developments. Versatile actress Trisha Krishnan also became a newsmaker as she revealed 3 best Indian actors in a recent Instagram chat. So, let’s check out all the South newsmakers of the week… Also Read – After David Warner, Petta actress Simran Bagga grooves to Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma and nails it like a boss — watch video

Rana Daggubati announces engagement with Miheeka Bajaj

Baahubali actor, Rana Daggubati took social media by storm when he announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj. Later, we saw many celebs like Anil Kapoor, Anushka Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni and others sending their congratulatory message to this adorable duo.

Thala Ajith’s Valimai pushed to 2021

After KGF 2, there are reports that another biggie has been pushed ahead at the box office, Thala Ajith‘s Valimai. The mega-budget action entertainer still needs to finish a good amount of shooting and due to coronavirus crisis, and there is high doubt that it will meet its targeted release date, which is Diwali 2020. So, the latest reports suggest that makers are planning to release the film in summer 2021.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master costar Andrea Jeremiah reveals her favourite scene from the film

Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s highly-anticipated thriller Master, which features Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, has been delayed at the ticket windows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah, who plays a key character in the film revealed that her favourite scene is a thrilling car chase sequence, which will be one of the highlights of the film.

Trisha Krishnan chooses three best Indian actors

Talented actress Trisha Krishnan recently enjoyed a fun interaction with fans on Instagram. In that session, when a fan asked her, who are the three best actors in India, she replied, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Aamir Khan.

Rs 6 crore for a 6-minute action-sequence in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The makers of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa will spend Rs 6 crore for a six-minute action-sequence in the film. Post the lockdown, the cast and crew will execute the sequence and we are definitely expecting to be the USP of the action-entertainer.

