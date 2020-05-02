Week That Was South: Thalapathy Vijay to have a double role in Master, Prabhas pen an emotional note as Baahubali 2 completes 3 years | Bollywood Life

The southern industry continues to give us some juicy gossip and film information in the phase of coronavirus lockdown. While the interesting news about Thalapathy Vijay playing a double role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master excited fans, Prabhas’ emotional note on Baahubali 2 completing 3 years of release made us emotional and joyous at the same time. So, let’s check out the highlights of the last week from down south. Also Read – Rana Daggubati compares Baahubali to Star Wars from the 70s; says, ‘It is one landmark film that has changed cinema forever’

Master has been in the news for its amazing cast and buzz around it. While the fans are waiting to see the face-off between Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, we heard that after Mersal and Bigil, Master is the third film, in which Thalapathy Vijay will essay the dual role. There are reports that the makers are keeping the traits of one character under wraps, which will add a powerful twist in the film. Though, we have to wait for the film to get that point. Also Read – After Baahubali 2 and Uri, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior becomes fourth film to achieve THIS feat at the box office

Prabhas pens an emotional note on Baahubali 2 completing 3 years of release

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2, which is the biggest blockbuster of the country, recently completed 3 years. The lead star penned an emotional note, in which he wrote, “Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received.”

Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

As per the latest reports, Mahesh Babu is expected to collaborate with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Earlier Sandeep had discussed a film with the superstar, which Mahesh thought was too aggressive for him, this time the duo have discussed a new subject and only after the narration, we will get to know whether the project will get materialised or not.

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on the failure of World Famous Lover

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up on the disaster response of the highly anticipated World Famous Lover, which released during Valentine’s Day. He told journalist Rajeev Masand that the film was very good on paper but it didn’t work out during the execution. “The film was amazing on paper. But we fuc*ed it up as far as the execution is concerned. I was excited when I had heard the story,” said Vijay.

Suriya comes out in support of wife Jyothika and gives a befitting reply to ignorant trolls

After netizens and some celebs trolled for Jyothika for her comments on Bragadeeshwar temple, husband and superstar Suriya came out in support of his wife and wrote an open letter, which reads, “Even if the tree stands still the winds will not allow it and accordingly, the social media debates are fanning an issue of a speech that Jyothika made much earlier. Some are seeing as a crime that Jyothika insisted on seeing schools and hospitals on par with temples. The same opinion was maintained by spiritual leaders such as Swami Vivekananda. Thirumoolar had maintained in ancient times that serving the people is the perfect offering to the gods but the ignorant and ill read trolls would not have read them.”

