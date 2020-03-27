Weekend Open Thread – Corporette.com

Something on your mind? Chat about it here.

I’ve shared some of my favorite budget leggings with pockets before (these are also great) — but reader favorite Zella has a TON of cute ones right now, including these cool textured leggings. These look like the perfect athleisure pants for right now — functional for working from home (I vaaasstly prefer things with pockets) but cute enough to wear to the gym or for errands when all this is over. The pictured ones are now down to $39 (40% off in the big Nordstrom Spring Sale!) and while there are (at this writing Friday morning) lots of sizes left, note that our earlier pick for the Weekend Open Thread sold out. Here’s a link to the pictured pants, as well as to all of the Zella pockets with leggings.

Looking for a budget option? As mentioned above, these ones from Amazon are favorites with prices starting around $22; Old Navy pocket leggings are on sale today with some prices as low as $16.

