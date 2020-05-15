Weekend Open Thread – Corporette.com



Has anyone else been in an unproductive funk this week? Just me? Anyway — I’ve mentioned before how I like the Wit & Wisdom twill pants for comfortable, lightweight pants — these will still be comfortable at temperatures where jeans feel heavy and ugh. (They’re a bit too casual for a conservative office, but for business casual one I think they’d probably be appropriate if other 5-pocket styles are OK.) They’re regularly $68, but often — as now! — they go on sale for 40-60% off. There are a ton of colors, including these cute polka dots (wouldn’t they be fun with a stripey top?) and these gray ones, on sale in lots of colors and sizes. At 5’4″ I often do prefer the petite sizes to the regular ones, but it depends on your proportions. The pictured pants are down from $68 to $27.20.

