Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- Beyoncé Releases Cowboy Carter
COWBOY CARTER, executive produced by Beyoncé, is about genres, all of them, while deeply rooted in Country. This is the work of an artist who thrives in her freedom to grow, expand, and create limitlessly. It makes no apologies, and seeks no permission in elevating, amplifying, and redefining the sounds of music, while dismantling accepted false norms about Americana culture.
- Americans Believe They Will Need $1.46 Million to Retire Comfortably According to Northwestern Mutual 2024 Planning & Progress Study
U.S. adults believe they will need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, a 15% increase over the $1.27 million reported last year, far outpacing today’s inflation rate which currently hovers between 2% and 3%. Meanwhile, the average amount that U.S. adults have saved for retirement dropped modestly from $89,300 in 2023 to $88,400 today, but is more than $10,000 off its five-year peak of $98,800 in 2021.
- AT&T Addresses Recent Data Set Released on the Dark Web
“AT&T has launched a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts. Based on our preliminary analysis, the data set appears to be from 2019 or earlier, impacting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders.”
- The Home Depot Unveils Seasonal Savings During Spring Black Friday Event
From April 4 – 28, 2024, The Home Depot invites doers to discover and shop incredible discounts on a wide range of spring home improvement essentials, including plants, mulch, landscaping tools, grills, outdoor power equipment and more – prepping for an unforgettable season of curb appeal, spring cleaning, gardening and barbecue-bash hosting.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 184,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay was Up 5.1%
“March was surprising not just for the pay gains, but the sectors that recorded them. The three biggest increases for job-changers were in construction, financial services, and manufacturing,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Inflation has been cooling, but our data shows pay is heating up in both goods and services.”
- Chipotle Hides More Than $1 Million in Free Burritos Inside New Burrito Vault Game Ahead of National Burrito Day
With more than 1.34 billion possible burrito combinations at Chipotle, Burrito Vault shines a light on the versatility of Chipotle’s customizable menu, made with more than 53 real fresh ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors or additives.
- Lunar Dawn Team Awarded NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle Contract
This next-generation Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) will enable the exploration of the surface of the Moon in unprecedented fashion as part of NASA’s Artemis campaign. It will dramatically extend the range that astronauts can travel from their landing sites as they perform high-priority science investigations on the Moon.
- Target Taps Kristen Wiig as ‘Target Lady’ to Bring the Excitement for Big Spring Savings at Target Circle Kick-Off and Target Circle Week Event
Target Circle Week returns April 7-13 with up to 40% off hundreds of thousands of spring items plus a one day-only 10% off Target GiftCards deal. Target Circle Week also kicks off the launch of the retailer’s new Target Circle program, offering three new membership options to help members save even more during Target Circle Week and beyond.
- Nikola Produces 43, Wholesales 40 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks for U.S. Customers in Q1 2024
“We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, Calif., as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky.
- BIC® EZ Reach® Brings “Slow Burn Sessions” to YouTube for 420 Weekend
BIC is teaming up again with America’s favorite trio, entertainment superstar Snoop Dogg, music icon Willie Nelson and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart, to bring a slow, satisfying burn to the 420 weekend. “Slow Burn Sessions” by BIC EZ Reach Lighters features 4 hours and 20 minutes of exclusive content on YouTube that will give viewers a chance to unwind with three celebrity-led, mood-setting segments, each with their own flare.
- Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America Partner Again to Fight Hunger. Spark Change. in the Movement to End Hunger
“The funds raised through this campaign go toward local Feeding America food banks, meaning we can all make a difference in our own neighborhoods,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart and President, Walmart Foundation.
- American Battery Technology Company Awarded $20 Million Tax Credit through Competitive US DOE Process to Advance its Critical Minerals Battery Recycling Facility
ABTC is commercializing its internally-developed recycling process that utilizes an upfront strategic de-manufacturing process followed by a targeted chemical extraction train in order to recover battery materials with high yields, low cost, and with a low environmental footprint.
- How to Watch Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse with NASA from Anywhere
NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 1 p.m. EDT. The agency’s eclipse coverage will include live views of the eclipse from across North America, special appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the space station, and an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties across the country.
