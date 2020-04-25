Weekly Tech Recap: Facebook-Reliance Deal, OnePlus 8 Price, PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update and More

OnePlus 8 Prices Start Rs 41,999: Five Variants, New Colours & Everything You Need to Know

The new OnePlus 8 series was recently launched globally as well as in the company’s hometown China. While the phone maker took a bold decision in launching the phone amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the official India pricing wasn’t announced due to the nation-wide lockdown.

Facebook Buys 9.99% Stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 Crore, Largest FDI in India’s Tech Sector

Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has sold a 9.99 percent stake to US tech giant Facebook for $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, in a deal that puts the pre-money enterprise value of Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

Redmi Pad 5G Tablet With 90Hz Display, 30W Charging Launching on April 27

Android is still not a preferred choice when one talks about tablets. Apple has completely taken over the segment while Microsoft is probably the only other ‘successful’ brand. But that is not stopping manufacturers. According to some leaks, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new Redmi branded tablet.

Exclusive | Zoom Gets Made-in-India Rival, ‘Say Namaste’; Focus on Security, Ease of Use

Over the past few days, a video conferencing service going by the name ‘Say Namaste’ started doing rounds on WhatsApp groups and Twitter circles. The service was pegged as the Indian government’s official video conferencing app, made in and for Indian users — enterprise and personal alike.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Miramar 2.0, P90 SMG, Scoped Win94 and More

We are approaching the last week of PUBG Mobile season 12, and you know what that means. A new update is just around the corner and while a bunch of leaks are already dropping, we have a big list of all the features that can be expected with the next 0.18.0 update. Now mind you, these are referred from some of the beta updates from the global as well as the Chinese version of the game.

Google Meet Rolls Out These New AI-based Features: Can it Rival Zoom?



With millions around the world under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is no longer a secret that we have turned to technology for work and also to stay connected with our loved ones. Unsurprisingly, the video conferencing apps are clocking the download volumes, perhaps, at an unprecedented level that has never been seen before. They are often rolling out new updates and features on a daily basis.

Zoom 5.0 Update Brings Better Encryption, Security Features: Here’s What You Get



Zoom has released a new update, with the Zoom v5.0 update being announced to the app and ready to be rolled out over the next few days. The app brings with itself a few much-needed privacy and security-oriented overhaul, including Zoom’s planned upgrade in the encryption standard that it uses for the service.

Facebook Knows Too Much About Other Apps on Your Phone, But it Can’t be Blamed Alone

In January this year, Facebook revealed that it is disclosing every bit of information that it collects about you, outside of its platform. This came at a time when scrutiny on Facebook’s data collection practices became a regular thing.

iQoo 3 Gets Price Cut in India, Now Available at a Starting Price of Rs 34,990

The iQoo 3 has received a price cut in India and is now available for Rs 34,990. The information was shared by iQoo India’s Director of Marketing Gagan Arora on Twitter. He also said that the company is absorbing the recent GST increase as well as the price of iQoo 3. Customers will be able to get their hands on the smartphone once the lockdown ends.

Apple Switching to Its Own Chips For Macs Will be Huge, And a Potentially Massive Blow to Intel

It has been doing rounds for a while now. There has been this simmering expectation for a while now that Apple would eventually swap the Intel processors in their Mac computing line-up, which includes the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, the iMac, Mac Pro, iMac and the Mac Mini.

All The Cool OnePlus OxygenOS Features; The New OnePlus 8 Isn’t The Only Phone To Get These

OnePlus has not only announced the fantastic new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones but also given the OxygenOS software a fresh coat of paint and some rather interesting new features, most of which will also be available to existing OnePlus phone users too. There are performance optimizations, visual tweaks, enhanced network support and customization options.



Google Card Reportedly in the Works, Could go on to Challenge Apple Card

Google could be the next big tech name to enter the physical payments card market. According to a report the search giant is planning to announce its own payments card and while details are limited, it is being called the Google Card.

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ Flagship Smartphones Launched: Full Specs, Price in India

Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones have been launched amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the premium, flagship devices appear to have quite a bit going for them. After what seems to be long, Motorola has offered a bit of spunk in their overall phone design, and also gone for the jugular in terms of features by packing their phones to the hilt.

