Weighing Risks for My Patients at a Time of Covid-19

During my interactions with patients, it is clear that some are far more worried than others about the same condition. At a recent clinic session before the coronavirus outbreak, I saw one patient who thought her blood pressure reading of 130/90 was so good that she could stop one of her medications. Another patient with a similar reading was so certain she was going to get a stroke that she aggressively lobbied me to add another pill. These patients had opposite views of the risk posed by their blood pressure, which was on the high side.