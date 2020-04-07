Weight loss journey: “I could no longer look at myself in the mirror! Here is my story…” – Times of India

In today’s increasingly hectic world, we need to stay at the top of our health to be able to do our best. Similarly, when 34-year-old Manav Raj was diagnosed with high blood pressure in his 30s, he knew it was a warning sign. He decided there and then that he won’t take his health lightly and get back in shape, no matter what. His weight loss journey is all the inspiration you need to kickstart your journey to get back in shape.

Name: Manav Raj

Occupation: Merchant



Age: 34 years

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

City: Delhi

Highest weight recorded: 117.5 kgs

Weight lost: 22 kgs

Duration it took me to lose weight: 6 months.

The turning point: When it comes to being overweight or even obese, a lot of people only see the physical aspect of it i.e. not being able to fit into the clothes of your choice or feeling lethargic and exhausted all the time. However, being overweight actually takes away a lot more than just limiting your clothing choices or making you feel under confident.

It was only when my blood pressure had gone out of control and I had developed insulin resistance in my 30s, I realised that it was now or never. I knew that I had to lose weight if I wanted to lead a life I had envisioned for myself. Since that day there has been absolutely no looking back and I feel like a completely different person now.

My Breakfast: 2 peanut butter bread slices or besan chilla with a cup of tea and 4 almonds

My Lunch: 2 chapatis, a portion of green vegetables, 1 bowl dal and 1 bowl curd

My Dinner: I try to keep my dinner as light as possible. So, I choose from oats, poha, vermicelli and idl

Pre-workout meal: One banana or dry fruits and nuts

Post-workout meal: An apple or orange

I indulge in: While I reserve cheat meals only for special occasions, I do eat whatever I crave for on those days. However, I never go overboard with my indulging sessions.

My workout plan: I make it a point to walk a minimum of 6000 steps, every day. I also work out using dumbbells for 30 minutes at least.

Low calories recipes I swear by: I absolutely vouch on anything which has a low glycemic index like banana shake.

Fitness secrets I unveiled: I have realised the importance of eating and working out as per your TDEE i.e Total Daily Energy Expenditure.

How do you ensure you don’t lose focus? I weigh myself every single day to ensure that I do not stray from the path of fitness.

How do you stay motivated? My beautiful wife and my adorable kids were my biggest strength during my weight loss journey. Moreover, my coach Mr. Akash Sehrawat also helped me stay motivated during my weight loss journey

What’s the difficult part of being overweight? When you are overweight, you tend to feel really underconfident. You also feel lethargic and lazy all the times.

What shape do you see yourself 10 years down the line? I want to achieve an immensely ripped figure and lose at least 5 kilos more.

What are the lifestyle changes you made? I made it a point to finish by meals maximum by 8 pm. I also try my best to avoid sugar and trans fat as much as possible.

What was the low point for you: There was a point when I could no longer look at the mirror and it was really heartbreaking. I could not accept the way I was looking and it made me feel really low.





Lessons learnt from weight loss: I have realised that if you really want to lose weight, you need to be consistent with your efforts. Being consistent really pays off as even our scriptures boast about the importance of the same.

If you too have a weight loss story to share, send it to us at toi.health1@gmail.com

