‘Weirdest team I’ve played in’: After Chris Gayle, Andre Russell lashes out at Jamaica Tallawahs



Andre Russell said he wants to move to a different team when his contract expires in 2020. (File Photo/ CPLT20)

Andre Russell said Jamaica Tallawahs – the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team he turns out for – is the “weirdest” team he has played for and that there is no communication within the team. His comments closely follow Chris Gayle’s allegations that the Tallawahs management “played games” with him before releasing him from his contract this year.

“This is the weirdest franchise that I have ever played in. And when I mean weird, people that are supposed to reach out to you as an individual, and I am not just a normal player in the Jamaica Tallawahs team – I was once a leader,” Russell said on an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

He went on to say how the team management did not communicate with him regarding the player’s draft even when he had been captain of the side. Russell also said that he was hurt at how he was treated. “I felt like a first-class player that just made his debut one game ago. Your opinion is not valuable. That’s how I was treated,” he said.

The Tallawahs released a statement on Wednesday where they refuted Gayle’s allegation that Ramnaresh Sarwan was behind his ouster and said that it was a “business and cricketing decision” to release Gayle.

Russell said in his video message that he knew nothing about Gayle’s contract situation, adding that “unprofessionalism in communication” is a problem at the Jamaica franchise.

READ | Gayle’s extraordinary rant against Ramnaresh Sarwan

He said, “The communication was the biggest problem when it comes to all of this. Up till now, I don’t know nothing that is going on. I don’t know nothing that was happening in the Jamaica Tallawahs team. And now it looks like me, Rovman, Floyd Reifer plan up, and I get rid of Chris. Why would I get rid of Chris?”

Russell also added that he would be looking to move to a different franchise next year, despite the Tallawahs being his home team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd