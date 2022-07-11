Welcome to the Canadian Health & Government Advocates!

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ – The Canadian Health & Government Advocates club on ClubHouse is a weekly program hosted by Susana Scott and Dr. Tomi Mitchell—both of whom are dedicated to helping Canadians navigate their health and government benefits. In each episode, they share pearls of wisdom regarding health and wellness to educate their listeners and empower them to make more informed decisions.

Susana Scott has worked with Prime Ministers Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin as a special assistant, advisor, and political strategist. Susana Scott is the founder and President of Brematson Disability Advocates, a national fee-for-service advocacy organization. Her services include Social Security Tribunal Representation, Canada Pension Plan Disability appeals, LTD appeals, and Disability Tax Credit.

The company’s creation in 2004 was a direct result of her personal experience with disability issues, which she encountered when her daughter was born with Spina Bifida.

When it comes to government relations, Susana’s experience is vast. As a former Special Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board of the federal government of Canada, she has expertise in navigating government bureaucracy and interpreting legislation. Susana set a vision for Brematson Disability Advocates to bring clarity, build connections, and advocate for disabled individuals and their families across Canada.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell is a Board Certified Family Physician with over a decade of private practice experience. As the founder of Holistic Wellness Strategies, she is also a Wellness and Performance Coach. She empowers executives and leaders to reduce burnout and overwhelm to increase workplace and personal productivity. She continues to leverage her physician experience and understanding that illness prevention and considering the root causes of problems is critical.

She pivoted her career during the pandemic when she, like many others, experienced burnout from the current challenges in the healthcare system and the inequalities she experienced personally and professionally.

In this audio-only social media platform format, Susana Scott and Dr. Tomi Mitchell will share expert health and wellness insights. They will also guide their listeners to navigate ever-changing Canadian tax and disability benefits effectively.

So, whether you are struggling with a chronic illness or you are a caregiver for someone who is, this club is for you.

We believe Canadians can live better lives when they are aware of their choices.

