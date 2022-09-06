Wellington-Altus Expands Footprint in Quebec

WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ – Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) reinforces Quebec expansion with state-of-the-art branch opening in Montreal’s downtown core.

“Quebec is an important market to Wellington-Altus, and we are delighted to have a new office in the heart of the downtown financial community,” said Jordy Chilcott, President. “With a track record of incredible growth across Canada, the opening of Wellington-Altus’ new space in Montreal illustrates our commitment to establish a significant advisor base in the province.”

Recently, Wellington-Altus welcomed the Hale Investment Group into the new location. “We’re absolutely thrilled to join a firm where we have complete freedom to put our clients’ interests first. The agility here to build and leverage best-in-class technology is a refreshing and welcome change that has us more excited than ever about the future,” said Simon Hale, Senior Wealth Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager.

“The entrepreneurial culture at Wellington-Altus really resonates with advisors in Quebec who are looking to be treated as true partners and have a say in the direction of the firm and their businesses. We’re building some amazing momentum here,” added Christian Perreault, Senior Vice-President & Regional Manager, QC. “The beautiful new branch offers advisors the ability to tap into our innovative and forward-thinking resources, empowering them to better serve their clients than ever before. We’re energized by our growth trajectory and pipeline of wealth advisors in Quebec who are looking to take their practices to the next level.”

The new 12,000 square-foot branch is located at 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard, a 47-storey architectural landmark. The opening marks the one-year anniversary of Wellington-Altus’ expansion into Quebec.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.

