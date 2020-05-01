Wells Adams Reveals He & Sarah Hyland Have Put Wedding Planning on Hold For Now

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have put their wedding plans on hold for right now.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the 35-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed that their planning phase has stalled because of coronavirus.

“There are no wedding plans,” Wells shared. “The thought was that we’d start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening…”

He adds “What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?”

Wells also shot down the possibility of a Zoom wedding, which many are turning to at the moment.

“If it lasts really really long, I think we could do a small backyard thing. But that’s probably not going to happen,” he added.

Sarah and Wells announced their engagement in July of 2019.