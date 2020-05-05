Wells Adams Says He & Sarah Hyland ‘Quarantine Really Well Together’

Wells Adams is opening up more about what quarantine life is like with fiance Sarah Hyland.

Speaking to US Weekly, the 35-year-old reality star says that being in quarantine with the Modern Family alum just “reconfirmed that I made a good decision.”

Wells continues, saying that the coronavirus crisis has been “scary and anxiety-ridden just because you don’t know the future — but it’s been nice spending a lot of time with her.”

“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then [Bachelor in] Paradise. I would have been gone for basically the entire summer. So, you got to silver-lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”

Wells adds that in the duration that quarantine and stay at home order has been in effect, he and Sarah have only had one fight.

It happened “because Sarah stole the last piece of the puzzle.”

If you missed it, Wells also opened up about how they aren’t planning their wedding right now.