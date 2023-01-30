WEMIX Invests in Intella X

Intella X, a multichain gaming platform by NEOWIZ, will support WEMIX

To expand WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and blockchain gaming

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wemade invested in Intella X, a Web3 gaming platform by NEOWIZ.

Intella X, is a Web3 gaming platform that will make its debut on the Polygon Network, and later expand to WEMIX as part of its future multi-chain expansion. It aims to become a user-friendly platform, and will develop and operate games as well. It will also provide various services such as DEX, NFT launchpad, NFT marketplace, and its proprietary Web3 wallet, Intella X Wallet.

Through this investment, WEMIX3.0 and Intella X will work together to expand the blockchain gaming business in the global market.

This round of investment included many Korean gaming companies, and blockchain companies that go further than conventional gaming sectors in web3, infra, NFT, and funds.

Wemade operates its own mainnet WEMIX3.0 and WEMIX PLAY, a global open blockchain gaming platform. It plans to service 100 games on the platform by the end of Q1 and currently services NFT-based DAO platform NILE and a DeFi service WEMIX.Fi.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of “The Legend of Mir” IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.wemixnetwork.com

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

