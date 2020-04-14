Wendy Williams Calls Out Gavin Rossdale For ‘Fighting’ With Ex Gwen Over Kids: ‘Pipe Down’  

Wendy Williams is team Gwen Stefani, after the singer’s ex, Gavin Rossdale expressed his frustrations with co-parenting amid quarantine. Gavin recently explained his ‘dilemma’ with sharing his 3 kids during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wendy doesn’t agree.

Wendy Williams weighed in on Gavin Rossdale‘s recent admissions about co-parenting with his ex, Gwen Stefani during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In an April 13 interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Gavin opened up about how difficult it’s been to co-parent their sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, while he lives in Los Angeles and Gwen resides in Oklahoma with boyfriend, Blake Shelton. He said that co-parenting is a “tricky” situation right now, because he’s unsure who his kids are “prone” to amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wendy reacted to Gavin’s rare interview and admitted that she was surprised to hear about the state of his relationship with his ex. “I had no idea they were still fighting like this,” the talk show host, 55, admitted on her April 14 show. “Gavin, you have to pipe down and go along with what your ex says,” she added, noting that Gwen and Blake need to “take responsibility” for the kids as well.

“If you’re really an unselfish man, you let your ex-wife have the kids during this quarantine. We love dads, but moms are the No. 1 parent, so why don’t you just drop the kids off at the house,” Wendy suggested of Gavin. Meanwhile, Gwen has not addressed her ex’s comments.

During the interview, released on April 13, Gavin explained how co-parenting has changed since the global health crisis.

“I did the first two weeks with [my kids], then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot,” he said. “I think it’s okay for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody.”

The rocker continued, “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with so it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

While the couple’s three sons remain with Gwen and her boyfriend, Gavin has been keeping in touch via FaceTime.