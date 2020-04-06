Wendy Williams Goes Off About Apparent ‘Ambush’ From NeNe Leakes Asking Her To Film ‘RHOA’

Wendy Williams returned to television on April 6, with all new Hot Topics from home! The host revealed she hung up on NeNe Leakes during a phone call that turned uncomfortable on Friday, after NeNe blindsided her with ‘RHOA’ cameras.

Wendy Williams appears to be on the outs with friend NeNe Leakes. The talk show host, 55, spent most of her Monday morning Hot Topics segment venting about a phone call with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, that took place on Friday, April 3. Wendy said she hasn’t heard from NeNe since she hung up on her, after NeNe called her on speaker phone without warning as the RHOA cameras were rolling. Wendy has been vocal on her show and with NeNe about her position not to be filmed or involved in the Housewives franchises.

“On Friday evening I was in the house minding my own business … my phone rings shortly after 10 o’clock and it’s NeNe… I said, ‘Hi NeNe, why are you screaming? Why are we on speaker phone, your house is big enough? What’re you doing?’” Wendy recalled on her April 6 show. “She [NeNe] said, ‘Girl.’ I said, ‘Yes NeNe, why are you talking so loud?’ She said, ‘I’m here with all my people…’”

Wendy said she heard bunch of people in the background, before she claimed NeNe mentioned FaceTime calling her. That’s when Wendy turned told her show runner, Norman that she isn’t a fan of FaceTime.

“If I don’t do it with my own parents, or the show, why would I be doing it for someone over there? I like NeNe, but she’s still an ‘over there’ person to me,” Wendy admitted, explaining, “Honestly, here’s where the ambush came in. She says, ‘Wendy, look — she was in hair, makeup and wardrobe with all her people — we filming and I want you to be on the speaker!’”

“I said, ‘NeNe, I did that for you once,” Wendy recalled in reference to her RHOA debut just a few months ago when cameras filmed NeNe talking on the phone with her. “I did that for you one time, you asked me to… I made it very clear [that] I’m not a housewife,” she continued. “Sorry, my career is a bit different than being a housewife. I don’t need that kind of attention. And, quite frankly, then I hung up on her. I said I’m not here for this and I hung up. She never called back and apologized. No!”

Instead, Wendy explained how she wished the conversation had gone down.

“When you call somebody and you want them to participate in something, you call them off speaker in the other room first. Say, ‘I want to record with you I wanted to see if I could,’” she said, although the answer would still be the same. — “No, I am not a housewife.”

Wendy admitted that she eventually hung up on NeNe.

“She never called me ahead of time to ask me, she never called after or even text to apologize. And, I still haven’t heard from her and here we are on Monday and that was Friday,” Wendy said, before calling on her co-hosts to weigh in.

“I’d love to know what Wendy Watchers think about this, because as far as I’m concerned, I don’t want to do anything. — she’s seeing it right now — I’m saying it right now, you better not use any of that footage, Bravo,” Wendy said.

The outspoken host went on to express why being a housewife isn’t for her.

“I know I make this look easy and I have my ratchet ways, but the fact is that I worked 35 years of my life to sit here for 11 seasons,” she said of her daytime talk show. “Look, it’s a full motion picture behind the scenes here, I’m not slumming by being some add-on out of a suitcase for some housewife. For me, that is slumming.”