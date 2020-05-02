Wendy Williams Reveals Her Post-Quarantine Dating Rules, Talks About Getting Married Again

Wendy Williams has a whole new set of rules for dating after quarantine is up.

Speaking with Billy Bush on Extra, the -year-old talk show host shared that the number onen rule was that “there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.”

Wendy also opened up about the possibility of getting married again.

If you remember, Wendy and her ex, Kevin Hunter, finalized their divorce in January.

“I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement,” she shared. “Basically, what’s yours is yours and what’s mine is mine.”

Wendy added, “I wouldn’t walk down the aisle. I would like to get married in a hotel room…We don’t even have to go on a honeymoon. I don’t care.”