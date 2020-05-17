We’re About to Have the Longest Summer Vacation Ever. That’s Going to Be a Problem.

The cumulative effect is devastating. In Outliers, the journalist Malcolm Gladwell wrote, “virtually all of the advantage that wealthy students have over poor students is the result of differences in the way privileged students learn when they are not in school.” As Gladwell put it: “America doesn’t have a school problem. It has a summer vacation problem.”

This is about to become the longest summer vacation in American history, which means we can expect the biggest “summer slide” we’ve ever seen. We can either rise to the challenge, and perhaps even reform American education for the better, or leave an entire generation of children behind.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, the achievement gap between poor and rich students in America had never been greater. According to research by Stanford’s Sean Reardon, among children born in the mid-1990s, the gap in standardized test scores between children from high-income families (defined as the 90th percentile of the income distribution and above) and kids from low-income families (10th percentile and below) was roughly 1.25 standard deviations. That’s 40 percent larger than it was among children born in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. By comparison, racial and ethnic achievement gaps narrowed over the same period.

Summer slides are especially pernicious because their effects are cumulative. By the time a student gets to middle school, they’ve lost an average of two years to summer slide. At higher grade levels, the effect grows even stronger. Ninety percent of teachers say they have to reteach material after school reopens in the fall. The consequences of a six-month summer vacation are almost impossible to imagine.

Moreover, the effects of summer slide extend far beyond testing outcomes. For example, low-income students who experience the greatest summer learning loss are more likely to drop out of high school. That’s because lapses in school not only produce losses in learning, but, as Alexander and his colleagues wrote, also “losses in health and well-being, college and career opportunity, and support needed to break cycles of inter-generational poverty and move young people and their families forward.”

Learning opportunities and life outcomes are deeply and complexly interrelated, and the relationship works in both directions. Everyone understands today, if they didn’t already, that disparities in health outcomes are the product of many factors. Economically disadvantaged people are, of course, less likely to have health insurance. They’re also more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, and breathe bad air—all of which are risk factors for Covid-19.

Educational outcomes are similarly multifactorial. In the best circumstances, to learn well a student needs good food, a sense of well-being, enough money to afford books and transportation, and a reasonably stable support structure. Now add to that list a high-speed internet connection, a decent computer, a quiet space where they can close the door and be free from distractions, and a schedule that allows them to work on the teacher’s timetable.

None of my students have everything on that list. Many don’t even have one. If one acknowledges this reality, it becomes obvious that this will be a formidable problem to solve.

Another daunting dynamic of the crisis is the lag between actions taken now and their later consequences. It’s part of what makes it so tough to slow down coronavirus. People going to beaches today will cause a spike in infection in two weeks, but because the data lags, people don’t perceive the connection. Education data is even slower—the lag is counted in years, not weeks. With standardized testing suspended in many states, it may be half a decade or more before we know the full cost of this tragedy.

But as certainly as epidemiologists know that relaxing social distancing measures will cause people to die, we know that closing schools will cause economically disadvantaged students to fall further behind. All students will suffer, but the poorest students will suffer the most.

And it might not just be one six-month summer vacation. Some schools are likely to remain closed in the next academic year. Others will remain online for the foreseeable future. Students of limited means may decide to forswear traditional schools in favor of less expensive online degrees. Our already massive educational inequalities are about to get far, far worse. Today’s elementary students will be in my college classroom in a decade. Without immediate action, the resulting gap in educational outcomes will be impossible to repair.

Needless to say, a problem of this magnitude doesn’t lend itself to a single, easy solution, but it’s at least possible to imagine the outline of a constructive approach to mitigating these disparities.

A first step is to recognize the importance of synchronous learning. Platforms like Zoom, which I’ve used for years, create an opportunity for students to interact with their peers. So much of what teachers provide—even at the college level—is an environment for social and emotional learning. For that to occur, there needs to be interpersonal group contact. Synchronous learning also provides a structure to the day that’s essential, especially for younger students. Traditionally, that’s been shaped by classrooms and schools. Now it needs to be replicated online.

But online learning requires Internet access, and digital inequality is a national problem. In New York City, 300,000 students live in homes without a computer. CUNY, like many public colleges, has made heroic efforts to educate its students. In late March, the university closed for a brief recalibration period to remedy, as best it could, inequities in access to technology. Even while facing budget shortfalls, within a week CUNY distributed 30,000 laptops and moved almost all of its classes online.

Still, a laptop doesn’t solve the problem; students also need connectivity. More than 12 million children don’t have Internet access at home, and nearly a quarter of teenagers from impoverished homes say they lack a reliable Internet connection or computer. Furthermore, Zoom doesn’t work especially well without a high-speed data connection. Many elite colleges have been unwilling to fund Internet access for low-income students. With libraries and Starbucks off limits, it’s time to realize that a computer isn’t much use without a WiFi hotspot to go with it. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has recommended using its Universal Service Fund, which historically has been dedicated to helping schools pay for high-speed broadband connection, to reimburse schools and libraries for the purchase and loaning out of Wi-Fi hotspots to students who lack adequate access. This would be a good start.

Second, schools at every level need to stop using homework as a substitute for classroom learning. At the onset of the pandemic, no one knew for sure how long the school shutdowns would last. To get through a couple of weeks, it might make sense to send home assignments as a stopgap strategy.

But simply posting assignments overwhelms students and parents, and it exacerbates achievement gaps because some parents can manage better than others. Even in the best of circumstances—when homework is used strategically to reinforce concepts taught in school—homework disadvantages poorer students. Schools that are relying on home assignments without accompanying teaching will see large drops in achievement. I’m shocked that even at top colleges, many professors are relying heavily or evenly exclusively on assignments.

Third, schools and the communities around them need to start thinking much more creatively about how they use their space and resources. Right now, with classes cancelled, schools are underutilized behemoths. Can we repurpose these physical structures to support online learning? Colleges and high schools may not be able to open to the entire community, but they easily can create socially distanced spaces that could be utilized by students without Internet access.

Similarly, the traditional division of the school day into periods makes a lot of sense when you’re moving thousands of people from one place to another inside a building or on a campus, but no one’s moving around a school right now. Instead of offering calculus third and fifth period, how about offering one section during the day and another at night, taught by different teachers with different family needs? Or, better still, flip the classroom and let students learn at their own pace.