Were the Supreme Court’s Phone Arguments a Success?

“It’s very hard for me to be charitable about it,” he said, “because I see so many flaws in it. The only virtue is that the court was publicly exhibited as it did its work. There is a civic value in that. But the process in terms of what we really need the Supreme Court to do, which is to resolve these dreadfully important constitutional and statutory and cultural questions, we just cannot have them doing it by a process that is so inherently flawed.”