Wesco Reports Progress on 2030 Goals in Latest Sustainability Report

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, issued its annual sustainability report today. The report outlines Wesco’s progress and key initiatives for advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals set in the 2021 report that include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, reducing landfill waste intensity by 15% across U.S. and Canadian locations, achieving a 15% reduction in total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and providing 425,000 hours of safety training and development to employees – all by 2030.

Wesco has made significant progress toward achieving its 2030 sustainable development goals. The goal to achieve a 15% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rates (TRIR) has already been met. Reducing landfill waste intensity by 15% across our U.S. and Canadian locations from the 2020 baseline of 0.64 is over 70% complete against our 2030 goal. And, we’re on track to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and complete 425,000 hours of employee safety training by 2030.

“2022 was a truly remarkable year, one in which we delivered record-setting financial performance while making progress against our ESG goals,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of our employees, and we look forward to continuing our journey of building more value for all our stakeholders while contributing to a healthier planet.”

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

