West Australian paedophile and artist suddenly dies days before he was due to be sentenced

A convicted paedophile took his own life days before he was due to be sentenced for his crimes.

Andrew Carter, 62, was charged with six counts of indecently dealing with four children under the age of 13.

The youngest victim was just eight years old.

Carter pleaded guilty to the crimes, which spanned two years from 2017 to 2019, after several court appearances, and was due to be sentenced for his crimes next Friday.

Great Southern Police told The West Australian Carter commit suicide on Tuesday.

The award-winning production designer has worked with the The Royal Ballet and The Australian Ballet, and had an esteemed career in the arts prior to the allegations.

His offending occurred in the small West Australian towns of Shadforth and Menzies.

More to come.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636