West Ham chief Karren Brady says teams DO want season completed but says no talk over neutral venues

Karren Brady has confirmed that Premier League sides do want to complete the season but admits they are a long way off action restarting.

Clubs took part in a four-hour Premier League meeting on Friday to decide how football can return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But writing in The Sun, Brady admitted that not all sides will get their preferred course of action but maintained everything will be justified if it upholds the integrity of the game.

Karren Brady has confirmed that Premier League sides do want to complete the season

‘At Friday’s meeting, every club said it wants the season to restart,’ Brady wrote.

‘We all know that it is going to take a lot of working together, good faith, careful thought and compromises if we have any chance of that happening.

‘The only common theme from all the Premier League clubs is that any compromises have to be fair and uphold the integrity of the game.

‘Players and managers have to be key decision-makers on the protocols as there is a long way to go from where we are now to actually getting playing again.’

But the West Ham chief insists that Premier League action remains a long way off yet

It was also reportedly agreed during the meeting that matches, when they are able to take place, will be held in up to 10 neutral grounds away from urban areas across the country.

But Brady has denied that there was any talk of neutral venues, of which West Ham’s London Stadium is likely to be one, and said that such discussions are still two phases off.

‘Phase three will include discussions on the possibility of playing at neutral grounds, which no one wants.

‘They could argue neutral grounds better protect the welfare of all involved and reduce the burden on public services like police and ambulance.

Brady stated the protocols by which West Ham players like Sebastian Haller are conforming to

‘But like everything else, nothing has been agreed.’

Brady also confirmed that West Ham are in the first of four phases to complete the season, which has begun with individual training.

Phase two will then involve contact training, before Premier League matches are held again and the final stage being the hosting of international fixtures.

But in the current phase, Brady said in is a one-in-one-out policy at the club’s training ground regarding individual training, with gyms and the canteen closed and toilets off limits to the players.