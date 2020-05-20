West Pennant Hills: Luxury home with glass lift offering ‘next level’ lifestyle hits the market – realestate.com.au

A stunning triple-level home with cinema room, private bar and vast outdoor entertaining terrace overlooking an in-ground pool is impressing families looking to upgrade to Sydney’s Hills District.

The contemporary French Provincial property at 13 Matthew Way in West Pennant Hills, listed through an Expressions of Interest campaign, is tucked away on a 1471 sqm block less than a five-minute drive to Cherrybrook Train Station.

Agent Mechlenne Douaihy from Merc Real Estate said she knew the residence would catch the eye of prestige buyers wanting to move to the suburb but has been taken back by the volume of inquiries.

“It has been massive – I have been inundated – a lot of people like the style of property and this home really goes to the next level,” she said.

“It is sizeable in every way, the bedrooms, the living space and the outdoor space.

“When you drive up, the grandness of the property just captures you and then when you walk in and there are chandeliers, beautiful wide floorboards and super high ceilings.”

Ms Douaihy believes the property’s proximity to the Sydney Metro Northwest adds value as a potential investment with possible favourable zoning for future development, subject to Council approval.

In the meantime, there is no shortage of lifestyle features to enjoy such as a resort-style backyard with a giant gazebo overlooking the property’s in-ground swimming pool and spa.

There is also an elevated rear landscaped garden with hedging and lawn.

The glamorous no-expense-spared interior features a French Provincial-style kitchen with marble countertops, island bench and gas cooking.

There is an opulent front sitting room, a games area with wet bar and a home theatre.

The new owner won’t have to worry about carrying the groceries from the car to the kitchen, with an internal glass elevator located in the four-car garage. From there it is just a quick trip from the ground floor to the home’s main living level.

“While it is a large residence, it is still homely,” Ms Douaihy said.

“It is just timeless and has really been designed around entertaining. The property is surrounded by other nice houses.”

There are five bedrooms located on the upper level, all of which have their own ensuite or access to a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. The main retreat has a huge walk-in wardrobe plus spa-like bathroom with double shower and tub.

A study on the lower ground floor could be converted into in-law accommodation with access to a bathroom, a built-in wardrobe as well as private patio.

According to CoreLogic RP Data, West Pennant Hills has recorded a number of sales during the current lockdown.

Topping the list is 17 Hoop Pine Place, which this week sold for $4.5 million – the second highest residential price ever achieved for a non-development site in the suburb.

Also selling was 15 Cherrybrook Rd for $2.076 million and 48 Range Rd for $2.71 million.