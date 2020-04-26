West Point says 1,000 cadets will fly back for Trump’s June 13 commencement speech

About 1,000 cadets are expected to return to the United States Military Academy at West Point campus so President Trump can deliver the June graduation address.

Cadets have been taking classes remotely since leaving the West Point campus – located in New York state, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak – when their spring break began on March 6.

Now the academy is now planning to bring back about 1,000 cadets to campus to attend the June 13 graduation ceremony.

West Point academy officials said that 1,000 cadets will be brought back to campus in time for President Trump to deliver the 2020 commencement address in June. Cadets are pictured at the 2019 graduation ceremony

Trump revealed during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing last week that he will be giving West Point’s commencement address. He had previously delivered graduation speeches at the Naval, Coast Guard and Air Force academies.

‘And I assume they’re — they’ve got it, and I understand they’ll have distancing. They’ll have some big distance, and so it’ll be very different than it ever looked,’ Trump said of what he expects the West Point graduation will look like under coronavirus protocols.

‘Do I like the look? No, I don’t. And eventually, next year, they’ll have a commencement which will be like it’s been, like when people like this — our great Admiral, who has done such a great job. When he graduated from where he graduated — me too — we were nice and tight. And that’s going to happen again.’

In a press release issued April 22, West Point said that safety considerations would determine ‘the size and scope of the graduation ceremony,’ according to CBS News.

President Trump is pictured at the Air Force Academy’s graduation where he spoke in 2019. He has also given the commencement addresses at the Naval and Coast Guard acadamies

During a press conference last week, Trump noted how different the West Point graduation ceremony would look from years past. Air Force Academy students are pictured at their April 20 graduation ceremony, which featured Vice President Pence as the speaker

West Point graduates are show throwing their hats into the air during their 2019 graduation

The academy’s anticipated return of about 1,000 cadets was expected to have a ‘movement window starting at the end of May back to West Point,’ but noted that details were still being worked out.

The cadets would be scheduled to arrive at West Point in small groups and then ‘subjected to a detailed COVID screening, testing, quarantine, and integration plan where they will execute out-processing, commissioning, and pre-officer basic tasks,’ officials said.

If they test negative for coronavirus, the students would be allowed to move back into the dorms, where prevailing CDC and Department of Defense coronavirus guidance would be followed.

The US Army has given the academy coronavirus testing equipment which will enable cadets to be tested within a matter of hours.

The academy has not yet determined whether family members would be allowed to attend the graduation ceremony, which officials said would ‘look different’ from past ceremonies due to the ‘current social health force protection measures.’

At the very least, however, West Point would broadcast the ceremony.

It’s unclear when the remaining cadets would be allowed back on campus.