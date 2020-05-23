Jimmys Post

West Tamar volunteers keeping community strong

Two West Tamar residents have been recognised during National Volunteer Week for their hard work in making their community a better place. Dannielle Murfet was called “a rock in the West Tamar community” by the women who nominated her for consideration, Sara Ferrington and Rebecca Read. Ms Murfet was the owner of the Beauty Point Service Station and threw herself into community work after the business closed last year, becoming president of the Beaconsfield Primary School Association and northern delegate of the Tasmanian Association of State School Organisations. The school fair she organised raised $6000, and was “a huge success as a social community event”. She is also the vice chair of Rascal Robot, a new arts organisation for children in Beaconsfield. “Dannielle is a powerhouse, plain and simple,” the nominators said. “She is a wonderful friend, a fantastic loving mum, and is always smiling and ready with a hug. “Her passion for making our local community a great place to live and work is infectious. We believe she is the very picture of what community focused volunteers strive to be, and a deserving role model.” IN OTHER NEWS: Also recognised collectively were the volunteers instrumental to the Exeter Show. Exeter Show Society secretary Terry Carter said a huge amount of people were involved in making the show a successful community event. The committee of six to eight people swells in the week leading up to the event to include more than 130 people, giving up their time to lend a hand setting up, cleaning, mowing the grounds, working at the gates and parking areas, cooking food, displaying entries in the show hall, judging events, collecting garbage, selling raffle tickets, running the equestrian events, sheep shearing, dog jumping and pet parade, and then taking the whole operation down again after it has finished. “This is a huge job but so rewarding,” Mr Carter said. National Volunteer Week was created to acknowledge the generous contribution of volunteers, with more than six million people nationwide choosing to give up their time to help others and their communities every year as volunteers.

