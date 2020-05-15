Western Australia ELIMINATES coronavirus with no active cases left in the state  

There are no more active cases of coronavirus in Western Australian hospitals after the last person being treated for the disease recovered on Thursday night.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said eliminating the disease from hospitals was ‘a significant achievement for our state’ during a press conference on Friday.

The last person with COVID-19 in a WA hospital had been in intensive care and recovered overnight. They remain in hospital, albeit uninfected.

‘We have no confirmed COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,’ Mr McGowan said, according to ABC News.

‘The person who was in ICU up to yesterday remains in hospital, but is no longer positive for COVID-19. We wish that person very well in their recovery.’

There are still seven active COVID-19 cases in WA but they are isolating at home rather than hospitals.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which have resulted in nine deaths.

