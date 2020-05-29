Western Australia to finally relax lockdown laws with gyms to open and 300 people allowed in pubs

Western Australia will finally relax its coronavirus lockdown laws, allowing gyms to reopen and up to 300 people seated inside a pub.

Premier Mark McGowan announced on Friday that Western Australia would enter the third stage of eased restrictions on June 6.

The state will see a major increase in maximum gathering limits as a two-square metre-distancing rule is set to replace the initial four-square-metres.

These new rules will allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and even permit up to 300 people in bigger venues.

Larger venues such as pubs, galleries and arcades must have the capacity to split into self-contained zones and have no more than 100 staff serving the 300 patrons.

‘Phase three is a big step forward for our state. It allows more people to get out and enjoy a meal or a drink with friends and family, supporting local businesses,’ Mr McGowan said.

Residents will have to remain seated while dining in cafes, restaurants, food courts or pubs.

Licensed venues will even be permitted to serve alcohol without a meal as long as the customer is seated at all times.

The eased restrictions will allow gyms, health clubs, indoor sports centres, full contact sports and training to operate as normal.

Skate parks, outdoor gym equipment and wellness centres are also permitted to be used within the gathering limits.

Beauty therapy and personal care services including nail salons, beauticians, saunas and massage parlours are also set to reopen.

Museums, theatres, cinemas and concert venues will all open as well as wildlife and amusement parks.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 7,157 New South Wales: 3,090 Victoria: 1,628 Queensland: 1,058 Western Australia: 577 South Australia: 440 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 107 Northern Territory: 29 TOTAL CASES: 7,157 RECOVERED: 6,574 DEATHS: 103

Playgrounds will be opened and parents and guardians will also be permitted to enter school grounds to pick-up or drop-off their children.

TABs and other gaming venues will open with Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson set to work with Crown Casino on a separate plan to reopen the gaming floor.

Rottnest Island will also be reopened to Western Australians.

Mr McGowan said: ‘Reducing the four-square-metre rule down to the two-square-metre rule is possible thanks to Western Australia’s success in minimising the spread of COVID-19 and our hard border with the Eastern States.’

He noted the state’s borders would remain closed to the rest of Australia.

The Premier said phase three restrictions would be in place for ‘around three weeks’ before considering any further easing.

Health Minister Roger Cook urged Western Australians to practice good personal hygiene amid the eased restrictions.

He said: ‘The further easing of restrictions will be welcomed by many but I ask everyone to maintain strict health guidelines, like good personal hygiene and physical distancing, to ensure Western Australians are kept safe.’