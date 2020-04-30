‘Westworld’ Fans Noticed Dolores Outlined Her Plan For Humanity Back in the Season One Premiere

Westworld: Not a show you’d ever commend for its plot coherence. (Or decoherence , am I right? Sorry. It’s been 46 days of Westworld Season Three.) But you can always count on its writers to cram callbacks, easter eggs, and biblical references into every episode, like Serac stuffing outliers and his weird brother in a giant warehouse.

Heading into Sunday’s season finale, the private eyes over at the Westworld Reddit dug up a hat-tip from the show that calls all the way back to Season One, Episode One:

“In the first episode, Delores and Teddy are watching her families cattle. And Teddy asks how they lead and heard all the cattle. Delores says that you have to pick out the Judas cow and lead him, and where they go the rest will follow.

Caleb is the Judas cow Delores is using to herd humanity. It’s really obvious that Delores was using Caleb to either free humanity, destroy, or guide it. But that detail from the very first episode is, kinda crazy, so far back.”

I also had to Google what a Judas cow was—it’s the poor cow farmers use to lead all the other poor cows to the slaughter house. So, it seems like Dolores’s plan has been foreshadowed for years now. Basically, find a human—Caleb, in this case—to round all the other humans up. Then… who knows what happens from there.

Another Reddit user commented on the post, and pointed out a different Teddy-Dolores conversation from Season One, when they discuss the time Abernathy rounded up a bunch of Bluetongue-ridden cows—and, instead of shutting them all inside until the sickness passed, just burned them all:

“Teddy’s line about housing the weakest away makes me think of all the ‘outliers’ laying in suspended animation by Solomon. They’re not the weakest in strength, but the weakest members of society because they don’t fit Seracs model.”

The more you know. Hopefully, it’ll add to your appreciation of whatever the hell happens in the finale. If not, that’s OK too. We’re here for you.