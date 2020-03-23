‘Westworld’ killed off a ‘Game of Thrones’ survivor

Just when you hoped that television could brighten dark times during the Covid-19 pandemic, “Westworld” just went and killed off a beloved “Game of Thrones” character.

Drogon met his fate on the Sunday night episode of “Westworld,” entitled “The Winter Line.”

He wasn’t the only one from the hit HBO show that made an appearance, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the hit show, also made cameos.

The crossover episode came as a shock to viewers but it turns out this had been in motion with the “Westworld” creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for some time.